Pale Fire Capital SE Buys 2,711,103 Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. $GUTS

Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS - Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921,045 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,711,103 shares during the period. Fractyl Health makes up approximately 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 3.73% of Fractyl Health worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at about $19,298,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fractyl Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,926,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,969 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,981,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fractyl Health by 821.1% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,506,534 shares of the company's stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,693 shares during the period.

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Fractyl Health Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.77 on Friday. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GUTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fractyl Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fractyl Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fractyl Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GUTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fractyl Health news, Director William Bradley purchased 68,493 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $49,999.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,774.06. This represents a 424.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sheffield bought 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,550. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 171,493 shares of company stock valued at $127,150 in the last 90 days. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fractyl Health Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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