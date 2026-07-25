Pale Fire Capital SE Grows Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,474 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 405,229 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology comprises approximately 0.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.97% of Kura Oncology worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,931,090 shares of the company's stock worth $51,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,959 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,224,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 965,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062,212 shares of the company's stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 820,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company's stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 738,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 84,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $834,002.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,627.90. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $922.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.05. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 411.19% and a negative return on equity of 141.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KURA

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kura Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kura Oncology wasn't on the list.

While Kura Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here