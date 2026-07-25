Pale Fire Capital SE Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,234,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,746,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 2.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 1.47% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,700.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 172,571 shares of company stock valued at $906,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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