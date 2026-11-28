Atreides Management LP decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,905 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 298,049 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $230,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,833,462,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,979,497 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,610,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,681,876 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $7,734,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,778,963 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,993,802,000 after purchasing an additional 706,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,142,895 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,235,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.55.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $368.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.24 billion, a PE ratio of 603.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $366.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $432.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $7,533,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $103,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,163.56. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock worth $20,899,173. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and digital operations. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves customers around the world. Its offerings include Strata network security products, such as next-generation firewalls; Prisma solutions for cloud security and secure access; and Cortex tools for security operations, threat detection, and response.

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