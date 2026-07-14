Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,178 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $330.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.74, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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