Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. William John Sempolinski purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $673.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,854.26. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 152,540 shares of company stock worth $105,316,609 in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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