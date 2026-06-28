Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $24,006,000. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $23,496,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,078 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pampa Energia Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $1,970,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,541,870 shares in the company, valued at $44,523,638.50. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 383,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,769,751 shares in the company, valued at $76,734,060.87. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,422,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,728 and sold 9,137,500 shares valued at $31,730,775. Insiders own 55.52% of the company's stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report).

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