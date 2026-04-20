Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Position Boosted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 2,666.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 588,142 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $31,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 574.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The company's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Key Pan American Silver News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank retains an "Outperform" rating and a $64 price target on PAAS, signaling continued analyst confidence and offering upside relative to current levels. Read More.

Scotiabank retains an "Outperform" rating and a $64 price target on PAAS, signaling continued analyst confidence and offering upside relative to current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market wire stories (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) reported a recent close at $56.51 (a prior session decline), providing short-term market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Market wire stories (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) reported a recent close at $56.51 (a prior session decline), providing short-term market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Duplicate coverage from Zacks reiterated the intraday/close movement and summarized trading action; useful for traders monitoring flow but not a driver of fundamentals. Read More.

Duplicate coverage from Zacks reiterated the intraday/close movement and summarized trading action; useful for traders monitoring flow but not a driver of fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for PAAS (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) — notably trimming FY2026 from $3.00 to $1.97 — and made modest reductions to FY2028–FY2029 estimates. Those downward revisions reduce near-term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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