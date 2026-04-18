Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 69,985 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of Pan American Silver worth $115,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Key Stories Impacting Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank retains an "Outperform" rating and a $64 price target on PAAS, signaling continued analyst confidence and offering upside relative to current levels. Read More.

Scotiabank retains an "Outperform" rating and a $64 price target on PAAS, signaling continued analyst confidence and offering upside relative to current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market wire stories (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) reported a recent close at $56.51 (a prior session decline), providing short-term market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Market wire stories (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) reported a recent close at $56.51 (a prior session decline), providing short-term market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Duplicate coverage from Zacks reiterated the intraday/close movement and summarized trading action; useful for traders monitoring flow but not a driver of fundamentals. Read More.

Duplicate coverage from Zacks reiterated the intraday/close movement and summarized trading action; useful for traders monitoring flow but not a driver of fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for PAAS (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) — notably trimming FY2026 from $3.00 to $1.97 — and made modest reductions to FY2028–FY2029 estimates. Those downward revisions reduce near-term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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