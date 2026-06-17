Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,693 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,643,768 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,748,355,000 after buying an additional 15,405,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $303,611,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $178,004,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $215,484,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $560,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PAAS opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pan American Silver's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TD Securities raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

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Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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