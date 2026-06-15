Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 362,169 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,003 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 362,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Oshkosh worth $76,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,005,205 shares of the company's stock worth $377,547,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock worth $240,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock worth $193,728,000 after acquiring an additional 345,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,969 shares of the company's stock worth $191,563,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,804 shares of the company's stock worth $152,490,000 after purchasing an additional 975,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE OSK opened at $135.10 on Monday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oshkosh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oshkosh wasn't on the list.

While Oshkosh currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here