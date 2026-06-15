Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AECOM $ACM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,656 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of AECOM worth $122,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here