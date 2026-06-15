Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 10,900.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,435 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 384,904 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of ITT worth $67,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,652 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in ITT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,750 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $188.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.39. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Barclays boosted their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

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