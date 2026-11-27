Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $75,367,711,000 after buying an additional 16,651,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,423,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $23,202,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,580,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $19,484,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,721 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,180,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,178,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,998,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Latest Broadcom News

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Broadcom Stock Hasn't Traded This Low Since July 2025

Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Anthropic’s record IPO could ease a concern for Broadcom investors

Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reset its 12-month target ahead of earnings, with the report highlighting questions about AI financing and data-center demand in 2028. The available summary does not specify the target or its direction. Goldman Sachs resets Broadcom's 12-month price target

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $300.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.53 and a 200-day moving average of $366.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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