State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR - Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,428 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,485,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.40% of Par Pacific worth $261,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 498.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, Director Timothy Clossey sold 10,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $921,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,184. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Monteleone sold 40,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 457,167 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,677.10. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.65 by $4.05. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Par Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. is an energy company focused on refining, logistics and fuel marketing in the western United States. Its refining operations produce transportation fuels and other petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and asphalt. The company operates in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountain region. Its logistics business supports the movement and storage of crude oil and refined products through assets such as pipelines, terminals and storage facilities.

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