PAR Technology Corporation $PAR Shares Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,808 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises 1.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 5.26% of PAR Technology worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAR. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 594,900 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $8,679,591.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,675,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,208,250. This trade represents a 14.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathy A. King sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,494.22. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,069,900 shares of company stock worth $15,568,965. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on PAR Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.17.

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PAR Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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