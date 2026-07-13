Paradiem LLC Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Paradiem LLC cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,119 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 79,961 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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