Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 598,300 Shares of SiBone $SIBN

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.54% of SiBone worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SiBone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiBone by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SiBone by 64,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SiBone during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SiBone during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiBone Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SIBN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.67. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiBone from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SiBone from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered SiBone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded SiBone from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,575 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $54,518.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $244,869.25. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 3,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $54,696.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,642.34. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,326 shares of company stock worth $545,661. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiBone Profile

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

Further Reading

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