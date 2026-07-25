Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Enersys accounts for 2.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.20% of Enersys worth $76,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Enersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $244.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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