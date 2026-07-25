Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 145,169 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,933 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises accounts for 2.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $64,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker's stock worth $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 362,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $73,847,000 after buying an additional 94,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,948 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,457,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,140 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,483,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Research raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $148.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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