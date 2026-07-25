Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 105,540 Shares of Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,660 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock after selling 105,540 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.16% of Zumiez worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Zumiez had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,054.86. This trade represents a 35.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Zumiez from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zumiez from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Further Reading

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