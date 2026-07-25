Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 12,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,274 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of TD SYNNEX worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.TD SYNNEX's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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