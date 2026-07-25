Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,312,400 Shares of Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,312,400 shares during the quarter. Enviri comprises about 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.70% of Enviri worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enviri by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 43.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of NVRI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Enviri Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.36. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Enviri's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Corporation will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviri news, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 8,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $160,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,354.50. The trade was a 102.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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