Paragon Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,518 Maplebear Inc. $CART

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Maplebear by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Maplebear by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 212.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company's stock.

Get Maplebear alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplebear from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Maplebear to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CART

Maplebear Trading Down 0.6%

CART stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Maplebear's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $377,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,582.75. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Gupta sold 181,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $7,513,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 741,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,780,619.73. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maplebear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maplebear wasn't on the list.

While Maplebear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here