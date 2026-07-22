Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 10,377 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 221.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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