Go Pro
→ America’s answer to universal basic income (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Parallel Advisors LLC disclosed a new first-quarter stake in AstraZeneca, buying 8,718 shares valued at about $1.72 million.
  • AstraZeneca reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.58 versus the $2.52 estimate and revenue of $15.29 billion versus $14.93 billion expected.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive: 13 analysts rate the stock a Buy, and the consensus price target is $211, above the recent share price around $169.20.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 166.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.20.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 30.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrazeneca currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About Astrazeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Astrazeneca Right Now?

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
America’s answer to universal basic income
America’s answer to universal basic income
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines