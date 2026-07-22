Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,797 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Stock Down 11.0%

Danaher stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.64.

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About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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