Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH is Aristotle Capital Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 592,976 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 4.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,899,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $153,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $986.17 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $692.02 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $922.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here