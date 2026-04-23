Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $954.08 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $576.26 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $953.27 and a 200 day moving average of $892.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,626.70. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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