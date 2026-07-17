Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,201 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 98,176 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 5.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $254,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NFSG Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $958.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $911.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.91. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $692.02 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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