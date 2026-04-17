Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PH opened at $955.43 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $538.08 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $953.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $885.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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