Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,417 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 119,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Parker-Hannifin worth $844,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,011 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Bullock Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bullock Wealth Management Group now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,002.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,038.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,275.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,146.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PH stock opened at $912.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.80. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $815.01 and a 52-week high of $1,099.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $8.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.69. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2027 guidance at 36.450-37.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 37.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies used in industrial, aerospace and other applications. Its products help customers manage the movement and control of liquids, gases and mechanical systems. The company's offerings include hydraulic and pneumatic components, fluid connectors, filtration and sealing products, electromechanical systems, and aerospace technologies. Parker-Hannifin serves a broad range of customers, including manufacturers of aircraft, industrial equipment and mobile machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report