Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 219,764 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $140,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $10,163,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,385,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,180,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,273,507,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,032,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,010,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $987,587,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Recent Parker-Hannifin Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about PH:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts continue to have a bullish outlook, according to a recent review of analyst forecasts, which may support investor confidence. Analyst outlook

Wall Street analysts continue to have a bullish outlook, according to a recent review of analyst forecasts, which may support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Parker is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Dec. 1. The event could provide updates, but the announcement itself contains no new financial guidance. Conference announcement

Parker is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Dec. 1. The event could provide updates, but the announcement itself contains no new financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: The acquisition’s expected benefits depend on successful integration, and Parker lists integration and other execution uncertainties among the risks that could affect future performance. The shares’ position below their recent moving averages may also reflect near-term technical pressure, though the reports do not establish its cause.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. UBS Group set a $950.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,269.00 to $1,358.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,038.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,140.00 to $1,131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,146.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $906.40 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $815.01 and a one year high of $1,099.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $8.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.69. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.22 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2027 guidance at 36.450-37.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 37.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin is a global manufacturer of motion and control technologies. Its products include hydraulic and pneumatic systems, fluid connectors, filtration and sealing products, electromechanical components, and systems for aerospace and climate control applications. The company serves customers across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, energy, and life sciences. Its operations span markets around the world, with businesses organized around industrial and aerospace products and services.

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