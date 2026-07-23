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Parker Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Parker Investment Management trimmed its Invesco QQQ stake by 1.2% in the first quarter, selling 2,116 shares and ending with 171,083 shares worth about $98.7 million.
  • QQQ remains a major holding for the firm, making up about 15% of its portfolio and ranking as its second-largest position.
  • The ETF recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share, up from $0.73, bringing the annualized payout to about $3.25 and the yield to roughly 0.5%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,083 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 15.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $98,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $705.35 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $719.91 and its 200-day moving average is $655.21. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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