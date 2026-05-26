Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,544 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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