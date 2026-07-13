Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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