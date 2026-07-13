Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 764.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $7,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,388,662 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $673,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,064 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 258,747 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.72 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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