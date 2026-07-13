Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 452.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $1,370.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. TipRanks article

Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Motley Fool article

News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. TheStreet article

Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General’s lawsuit over allegedly pulled 340B discounts adds legal and reimbursement risk, which could create some investor caution around Lilly’s pricing and hospital-channel relationships. Healthcare Finance News article

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,189.06 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,098.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,033.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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