Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $279.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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