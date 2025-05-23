Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.83.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $320.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

