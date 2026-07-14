Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 16,803 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8%

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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