Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 10,278 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises about 1.1% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $211.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $219.20 and its 200 day moving average is $242.73. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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