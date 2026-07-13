Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,028 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $419.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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