&PARTNERS Purchases 76,524 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

&PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 76,524 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of &PARTNERS's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. &PARTNERS's holdings in Tesla were worth $98,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $400.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.25, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Key Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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