PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $527.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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