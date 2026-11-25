Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,605,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,298,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,571,060,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 42,385,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,066,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,313,953,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are a few of the latest stories about BAC:

Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Article: Is Bank of America’s Attractive Valuation Enough to Buy the Stock?

A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Article: Bank of America Warns of 2027 Recession Risk

Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway has continued reducing its long-held BAC stake. The sales may weigh on investor sentiment, although the article cautions that they do not alone determine the stock’s prospects. Article: Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold More Than Half Its Bank of America Shares

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

BAC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional investors and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgages, auto loans and other lending, as well as payment and treasury services. The company also provides investment and wealth management through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and serves corporate and institutional clients with commercial banking, capital markets, trading and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report