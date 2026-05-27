Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 267.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,018 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.19% of Pathward Financial worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2,640.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,804 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.Pathward Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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