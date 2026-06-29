Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 15,746 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,208 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CVS opened at $104.38 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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