Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 19,997 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $379.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $409.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $474.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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