Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Article Title

Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Article Title

The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Positive Sentiment: Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Article Title

Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Article Title

Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Negative Sentiment: A Boeing 777 freighter’s extremely low flyover in Texas drew criticism from pilots, creating another headline that could remind investors of operational and safety scrutiny around the brand. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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